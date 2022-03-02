Chinese shares close lower Wednesday

BEIJING, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.13 percent, at 3,484.19 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.05 percent lower at 13,346.96 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 898 billion Yuan (141.75 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 969.06 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to oil and gas exploitation led the gains, while those related to semiconductor and automotive chips led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.77 percent to close at 2,834.64 points.