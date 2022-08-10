- Home
Chinese Shares Close Lower Wednesday
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM
BEIJING, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) --:Chinese stocks closed lower Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.54 percent, at 3,230.02 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.87 percent lower at 12,223.51 points.
