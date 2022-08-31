- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Chinese Shares Close Lower Wednesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :-- Chinese stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.78 percent to 3,202.14 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.29 percent lower at 11,815.79 points.
Recent Stories
To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..
Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed
United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..
Realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culminates in a Beachside Music Party ..
UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solidarity visit
PM to visit flood-affected KP districts today
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
PM directs immediate evacuation of tourists on emergency basis3 minutes ago
-
Russia economy may slump 2-3 pct this year23 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares fall on US rate-hike worries23 minutes ago
-
China-Pakistan vocational education gaining pace2 hours ago
-
Gazprom halts pipeline gas flow in new jitters for Europe2 hours ago
-
IAEA inspectors set off for Russian-held Ukrainian nuclear plant3 hours ago
-
US announces $30 million aid for victims of deadly floods in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open results - collated3 hours ago
-
No choice: Colombia's ex-guerrillas revert to coca, crime3 hours ago
-
Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, dies at 914 hours ago
-
China's factory activity contracts for second straight month in August4 hours ago
-
Australia v Zimbabwe second ODI scores4 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.