Chinese shares close lower Wednesday

BEIJING,, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.49 percent to 3,232.11 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.62 percent lower at 11,853.46 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 804.

8 billion Yuan (about 118.8 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 841.1 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to the paper-making industry led the gains, while those related to media and entertainment suffered losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.48 percent to close at 2,525.88 points.