UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Close Lower Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Chinese shares close lower Wednesday

BEIJING,, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.49 percent to 3,232.11 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.62 percent lower at 11,853.46 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 804.

8 billion Yuan (about 118.8 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 841.1 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to the paper-making industry led the gains, while those related to media and entertainment suffered losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.48 percent to close at 2,525.88 points.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shanghai Stocks Media From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

11 minutes ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral busine ..

Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral business groups to promote private s ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.