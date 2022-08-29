- Home
Chinese Shares Close Mixed Monday
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed mixed on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.14 percent to 3,240.73 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.34 percent lower at 12,018.16 points.
