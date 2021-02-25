Chinese shares close mixed Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed mixed on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.59 percent, at 3,585.05 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.28 percent lower at 14,828.8 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 934.1 billion Yuan (about 144.

77 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 1.06 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to property and banking sectors led the gains, while shares related to the third-generation semiconductor and cosmetic surgery industries suffered the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 1.01 percent to close at 2,977.18 points