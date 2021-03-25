Chinese shares close mixed Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed mixed on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.1 percent, at 3,363.59 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.1 percent higher at 13,421.16 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 771.

4 billion Yuan (about 118.6 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 762.3 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to digital Currency as well as tourism and hotel saw strong performances, while those related to carbon neutral led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.81 percent to close at 2,656 points.