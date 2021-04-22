UrduPoint.com
Chinese Shares Close Mixed Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed mixed on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.23 percent, at 3,465.11 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.41 percent higher at 14,209.44 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 740.9 billion Yuan (about 114.

2 billion U.S. Dollars), down from 743.5 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Companies in the steel, digital Currency and aesthetic medicine sectors were among the biggest winners, while stocks related to shipping and banking led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 0.77 percent to close at 2,939.4 points.

