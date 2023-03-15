Chinese shares close mixed Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.55 percent to 3,263.31 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.03 percent lower at 11,413.43 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 818.4 billion Yuan (about 119.2 billion U.S.

Dollars), down from 930.4 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to cement and construction materials led the gains, while those related to hotel and tourism, liquor-making, and electronic information suffered the biggest losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.24 percent to close at 2,337.46 points Wednesday.