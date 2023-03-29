- Home
Chinese Shares Close Mixed Wednesday
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) --:Chinese stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.16 percent to 3,240.06 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.13 percent higher at 11,579.91 points.
