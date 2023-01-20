- Home
Chinese Shares Higher At Midday Friday
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, Jan. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) --:China's major stock indices ended higher in the morning session Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.54 percent to 3,257.78 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.39 percent to 11,959.75 points at midday.
