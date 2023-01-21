UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shares Higher At Midday Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Chinese shares higher at midday Friday

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) --:China's major stock indices ended higher in the morning session Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.54 percent to 3,257.78 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.39 percent to 11,959.75 points at midday.

