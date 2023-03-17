- Home
Chinese Shares Higher At Midday Friday
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :China's major stock indices ended higher in the morning session Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.58 percent to 3,278.01 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index gained 1.25 percent to 11,377.83 points at midday.
