Chinese Shares Higher At Midday Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 08:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) ::China's major stock indices ended higher in the morning session Saturday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.58 percent to 3,278.01 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index gained 1.25 percent to 11,377.83 points at midday.

