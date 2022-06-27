- Home
Chinese Shares Higher At Midday Monday
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) --:China's major stock indices ended higher in the morning session Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.88 percent at 3,379.16 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index gained 1.23 percent to 12,841.86 points at midday
