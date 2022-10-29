- Home
Chinese Shares Lower At Midday Thursday
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :China's major stock indices ended lower in the morning session Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.07 percent to 2,997.42 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index remained roughly flat at 10,818.27 points at midday.
