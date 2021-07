(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :China's major stock indices ended mixed in the morning session Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.24 percent to 3,556.27 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went down 0.19 percent to end at 15,132.87 points at midday.