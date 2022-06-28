- Home
Chinese Shares Mixed At Midday Tuesday
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 10:50 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) --:China's major stock indices ended mixed in the morning session Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.06 percent at 3,377.08 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.05 percent to 12,831.85 points at midday.
