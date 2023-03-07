- Home
Chinese Shares Mixed At Midday Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING,March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :China's major stock indices ended mixed in the morning session Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.16 percent to 3,327.35 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.61 percent to 11,771.03 points at midday.
