Chinese Shares Mixed At Midday Wednesday
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) --:China's major stock indices ended mixed in the morning session Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.04 percent to 3,243.94 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.27 percent to 11,595.45 points at midday.
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.