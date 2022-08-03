- Home
Chinese Shares Open Higher Wednesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM
BEIJING, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) --:Chinese stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.08 percent to open at 3,188.89 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index opened 0.23 percent higher at 12,148.24 points.
