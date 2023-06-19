- Home
Chinese Shares Open Lower Monday
Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) --:Chinese stocks opened lower on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.07 percent to open at 3,271.16 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index opened 0.01 percent lower at 11,305.79 points.
