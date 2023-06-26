Open Menu

Chinese Shares Open Lower Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks opened lower on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.65 percent to open at 3,177.23 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened 0.86 percent lower at 10,963.62 points.

