Chinese Shares Open Mixed Monday
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Chinese stocks opened mixed on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.11 percent to open at 3,332.02 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index opened 0.01 percent lower at 11,850.82 points.
