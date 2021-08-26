- Home
Chinese Shares Open Mixed Thursday
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:30 AM
BEIJING, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks opened mixed on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.09 percent to open at 3,537.31 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index opened 0.03 percent higher at 14,701.92 points.
