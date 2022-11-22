UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shipbuilding Firm Starts Construction Of Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Carriers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Chinese shipbuilding firm starts construction of liquefied carbon dioxide carriers

DALIAN, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A Chinese shipbuilding firm has started building two 7,500-cubic meter liquefied carbon dioxide carriers for Northern Lights, a Norwegian carbon capture and storage project.

The Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, has independently designed and developed the vessels for liquefied carbon dioxide shipping.

Each ship is about 130 meters long and 21.2 meters wide. The first ship is scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

The ships -- designed to run on dual-fuel consisting of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and light diesel oil, respectively, -- are commissioned to be used for the European carbon dioxide capture and storage program. They will collect carbon dioxide produced by industries in Europe and transport it to the carbon dioxide receiving terminal on the west coast of Norway for processing, before injecting it into the seabed for permanent storage at 2,600 meters deep.

