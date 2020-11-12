Chinese shoppers spend big in post-virus Singles' Day binge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Chinese shoppers splurged more than $100 billion in the world's biggest shopping event of the year, in a huge spending spree that suggests the country's all-important army of consumers is fighting back after months of pandemic agony.

Hundreds of millions used online stores to scoop up bargains in the Singles' Day consumer marathon that dwarfs the US "Black Friday" phenomenon.

Everything from jewellery and video games to furniture and food was sold on the country's biggest e-commerce platforms run by tech titans Alibaba and JD.com.

While "Singles' Day" -- so-called for its annual 11.11 date -- has long been a 24-hour event, its creator Alibaba has expanded it to an 11-day promotion beginning November 1.

Alibaba said Thursday it took 498.2 billion Yuan ($74.1 billion) worth of orders during the extravaganza, a 26 percent rise on the same period last year, while JD.

com recorded sales valuing 271.5 billion yuan.

However Alibaba did not publish a tally for Wednesday's takings, making it hard to directly compare sales. Last year, sales on Alibaba platforms alone for the 24-hour period totalled $38.4 billion.

This year's event took on even more significance as it was seen as a bellwether of consumer sentiment in the world's number two economy as it recovers from the pain of coronavirus lockdowns.

"We have benefited from the robust recovery of consumption in China," Jiang Fan, president of Alibaba's Tmall and Taobao shopping sites, said in a statement Thursday.

As the country emerges from the effects of the virus and containment measures, the recovery in retail sales has lagged that seen in industrial sectors, but analysts have said it is gaining pace. And the temptation of a bargain helped that recovery.