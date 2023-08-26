Open Menu

Chinese Shuttlers Secure Places In Women's, Mixed Doubles Final At BWF Worlds

Published August 26, 2023

Chinese shuttlers secure places in women's, mixed doubles final at BWF worlds

COPENHAGEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :China secured places in the women's and mixed doubles finals at the BWF World Championships on Friday.

Two Chinese pairs in each category reached the last four and will encounter each other in the semis.

In the mixed doubles, three-time winners Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong needed only 27 minutes to ease past South Korean duo Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun 21-10, 21-6 to progress.

"Our tactics today were very clear, which was to make them move around. Last time, we didn't use the court space well.

The opponents are very special in mixed doubles, they usually put the male player upfront, which is different from other mixed doubles pairs. We prepared for this aspect," said Zheng, who had lost to the South Korean pair in the Singapore Open earlier this year in their only previous meeting.

Next up for Zheng and Huang are compatriots and worlds debutants Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin, who dispatched Denmark's home favorites Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 21-16, 21-18 to advance.

