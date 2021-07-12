UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Sinopharm Vaccine 84 Pct Efficacy Against COVID-19 Mortality

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:32 PM

Chinese Sinopharm vaccine 84 pct efficacy against COVID-19 mortality

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) --:The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm is 84 percent effective in preventing death from the disease, showed a report by the Argentine Ministry of Health.

The document, titled "Study of the National Vaccination Campaign's Effectiveness in Reducing Mortality from COVID-19 in People aged 60 and over," was prepared by the ministry with cases from the country's 24 provinces during the period from Jan. 1 to June 22.

The study found that the Sinopharm vaccine has an efficacy of "84 percent after the application of its two doses," state news agency Telam reported on Saturday.

The effectiveness against COVID-19 mortality in the Sinopharm vaccine reached 61.6 percent with the application of the first dose in the 147,908 cases analyzed, and increased to 84 percent after the second dose was applied to the same number of people.

In February, the country authorized the emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccine after Health Minister Carla Vizzotti signed a resolution, an official measure which highlighted the "safety, immunogenicity and efficacy" of the vaccine.

Related Topics

Resolution China Company Same February June From

Recent Stories

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

8 minutes ago

UVAS holds a webinar in connection with World Zoon ..

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports unveils Star Rating Programme for ..

37 minutes ago

In recent days, a number of Russian media outlets ..

58 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s soil is not being used against Afghan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.