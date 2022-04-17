Chinese SOEs bring in 17-bln-USD social capital in 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) continued to expand social capital investment last year under broader reform to improve SOE competitiveness.

The country's SOEs received a total of 107.47 billion Yuan (about 16.82 billion U.S.

Dollars) of social investment through various forms including equity transfers and capital increases in 2021, according to the Chinese State-owned Property Exchanges Association.

Mixed-ownership reform, which sees private investors brought on board as stakeholders, aims to enhance operational efficiency and optimize the capital structure of SOEs.