Chinese SOEs Bring In 17-bln-USD Social Capital In 2021
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2022 | 03:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) continued to expand social capital investment last year under broader reform to improve SOE competitiveness.
The country's SOEs received a total of 107.47 billion Yuan (about 16.82 billion U.S.
Dollars) of social investment through various forms including equity transfers and capital increases in 2021, according to the Chinese State-owned Property Exchanges Association.
Mixed-ownership reform, which sees private investors brought on board as stakeholders, aims to enhance operational efficiency and optimize the capital structure of SOEs.