Chinese SOEs see biq jumps in H1 profits

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The combined profits of China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) reached around 2.39 trillion Yuan (about 368.94 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of this year, up 110 percent year on year, official data showed Tuesday.

During the period, the centrally administered SOEs have doubled their profits year on year to nearly 1.59 trillion yuan, according to the Ministry of Finance.