UrduPoint.com

Chinese Solar Cell Maker Partners With Austrian Energy Firm For Sustainable Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Chinese solar cell maker partners with Austrian energy firm for sustainable development

EISENSTADT, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) --:Chinese solar cell maker Aikosolar and Austrian energy company Burgenland Energie on Monday signed a letter of intent here to jointly boost the deployment of solar power in the Austrian state of Burgenland.

The letter of intent covers the building of a joint innovation center and a visitor center in Burgenland as well as research and development cooperation in areas including microgrids, energy internet and carbon neutrality, Aikosolar, a solar solution provider founded in 2009, said in a press release.

At a signing ceremony on Monday, Chen Gang, chairman of Aikosolar, said both sides would make full use of their advantages and resources to help Burgenland promote sustainable development and achieve the state's carbon neutrality target.

Related Topics

Internet China Company

Recent Stories

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

1 hour ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Eswatini Senate discuss bilateral cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.