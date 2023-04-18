Chinese solar cell maker partners with Austrian energy firm for sustainable development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

EISENSTADT, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) --:Chinese solar cell maker Aikosolar and Austrian energy company Burgenland Energie on Monday signed a letter of intent here to jointly boost the deployment of solar power in the Austrian state of Burgenland.

The letter of intent covers the building of a joint innovation center and a visitor center in Burgenland as well as research and development cooperation in areas including microgrids, energy internet and carbon neutrality, Aikosolar, a solar solution provider founded in 2009, said in a press release.

At a signing ceremony on Monday, Chen Gang, chairman of Aikosolar, said both sides would make full use of their advantages and resources to help Burgenland promote sustainable development and achieve the state's carbon neutrality target.