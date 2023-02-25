UrduPoint.com

Chinese Sports Shoes Company Extends Help To Pakistani Flood-affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Chinese sports shoes company extends help to Pakistani flood-affectees

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :To help Pakistan recover from the devastating floods, sports shoes worth RMB 1 million (PKR 38 million) were gifted by a Chinese company, said China Leather Industry Association (CLIA).

Pakistan's 2022 monsoon season brought heavy rainfall, devastating floods and landslides that affected millions of people, accounting for about 15% of its population.

By mid-January 2023, months after the worstflooding, as many as 4 million children are still living near contaminated and stagnant flood waters, risking their survival and well-being. Displaced people have begun to return to their places of origin, but they are returning to challenging circumstances.

To help those in need, the CLIA launched an initiative named "Put on Chinese Shoes, Rebuild New Home" in January. Li Ning Group, one of the leading sports brand companies in China, took action in the first time to express its care for the affected people in Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque expressed his sincere thanks to CLIA and the group for their generous help to the flood-stricken groups in Pakistan. He said the donation made him felt once again the warmth of the Chinese people towards the Pakistani people.

Chen Zhanguang, Vice President of CLIA, told the reporter that the initiative was a good start. "We hope that more shoe manufacturers will participate in donating to the affected people in Pakistan and shoulder their responsibilities." Li Ning, founder of the Group, said in his speech that Pakistan is a friendly neighbour of China, and the two countries have a tradition of helping each other. "May the Pakistani people rebuild their homes as soon as possible," he added.

