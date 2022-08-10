UrduPoint.com

Chinese State Councilor Calls For Opening-up, Win-win Cooperation In 5G Development

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 06:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong on Wednesday stressed the need for opening-up and win-win cooperation to accelerate 5G development.

When addressing the opening ceremony of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Wang urged efforts to improve new infrastructure related to 5G, promote technological innovation, and facilitate the integration of digital technology and the real economy.

China will deepen international exchanges and cooperation in its 5G development, Wang said, citing network construction, the setting of standards, research and development, application, and talent cultivation.

Both Chinese and foreign enterprises are supported in their participation in China's 5G development, he said.

Wang called on countries around the world to uphold true multilateralism, strengthen mutual trust in cybersecurity, share the benefits of technological innovation, and create an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for 5G development.

