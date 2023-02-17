UrduPoint.com

Chinese State Councilor Stresses Sound Preparation For Earthquakes

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Chinese state councilor stresses sound preparation for earthquakes

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese state councilor Wang Yong on Friday emphasized the need to enhance earthquake forecasting and early-warning, as well as pre-quake preparation.

Wang, who is also head of the State Council's earthquake relief headquarters, made the remarks while inspecting the Chinese Earthquake Administration and the China Earthquake Networks Center.

More efforts are needed to improve the timeliness and accuracy of earthquake forecasting, said Wang. He added that it is necessary to conduct comprehensive screening to identify the sources of danger in earthquakes.

Wang urged more efforts in advancing quake-resistant construction projects, especially the structural enhancement of old buildings and public venues. He also stressed the need to promote disaster mitigation knowledge among the public.

Related Topics

Earthquake China

Recent Stories

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billio ..

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billion for Takaful insurance sector ..

2 minutes ago
 "Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fah ..

"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fahad

56 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

2 hours ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.