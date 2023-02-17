Chinese state councilor stresses sound preparation for earthquakes

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese state councilor Wang Yong on Friday emphasized the need to enhance earthquake forecasting and early-warning, as well as pre-quake preparation.

Wang, who is also head of the State Council's earthquake relief headquarters, made the remarks while inspecting the Chinese Earthquake Administration and the China Earthquake Networks Center.

More efforts are needed to improve the timeliness and accuracy of earthquake forecasting, said Wang. He added that it is necessary to conduct comprehensive screening to identify the sources of danger in earthquakes.

Wang urged more efforts in advancing quake-resistant construction projects, especially the structural enhancement of old buildings and public venues. He also stressed the need to promote disaster mitigation knowledge among the public.