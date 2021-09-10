Chinese state media says Xi, Biden held 'candid, in-depth' talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping had a "candid, in-depth" discussion with US counterpart Joe Biden during their first call in seven months, state media reported Friday.

The leaders of the world's two biggest economies "conducted candid, in-depth and extensive strategic communication and exchanges on China-US relations and issues of mutual concern", state broadcaster CCTV said.