Chinese State Media Says Xi, Biden Held 'candid, In-depth' Talks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:30 AM
Beijing, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping had a "candid, in-depth" discussion with US counterpart Joe Biden during their first call in seven months, state media reported Friday.
The leaders of the world's two biggest economies "conducted candid, in-depth and extensive strategic communication and exchanges on China-US relations and issues of mutual concern", state broadcaster CCTV said.