Chinese Stocks Close Higher Monday

Mon 12th July 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.67 percent, at 3,547.84 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.14 percent higher at 15,161.52 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 1.

32 trillion Yuan (about 204 billion U.S. Dollars), surpassing the one-trillion-yuan mark for the 8th consecutive trading day.

Stocks related to cybersecurity, lithium battery and cloud computing led the gains while those in the banking sector posted weak performance.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, jumped 3.68 percent to close at 3,534.76 points Monday.

