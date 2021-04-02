UrduPoint.com
Chinese Stocks Open Higher

Fri 02nd April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Chinese stocks open higher

Shanghai, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Stocks in mainland China opened slightly higher Friday morning following another record on Wall Street and with investors cheered by recent upbeat data indicating the world's number two economy is well on the recovery track.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.18 percent, or 6.30 points, to 3,472.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.35 percent, or 7.84 points, to 2,250.03.

Hong Kong's market was closed for a public holiday.

