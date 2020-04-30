Chinese stocks open higher

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Shares opened on a positive note Thursday morning, in line with gains across Asia and following a rally in New York and Europe on hopes a treatment for coronavirus is edging nearer.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.

35 percent, or 9.94 points, to 2,832.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.52 percent, or 9.06 points, to 1,739.81.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.