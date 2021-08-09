Chinese students participate in Urdu essay writing contest

BEIJING, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :To mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, the Pakistan Embassy in China and Silk Road Cities Alliance (SRCA) have jointly held a Chinese language essay writing contest among Pakistani students in Chinese universities and an urdu essay writing contest among Chinese students.

Pakistani students in China often participate in various Chinese essay competitions, but Chinese students know less about Urdu. It is believed that organizing Chinese students to write in Urdu will deepen two-way cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The judges, professional Urdu teachers from the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing, will evaluate the works with rigorous professional attitude, and pay attention to the spiritual atmosphere and literary values, and select the excellent works.

The participants include Chinese Urdu students and Pakistani students studying in China.

The results will be announced at the end of this month, according to CEN.

In order to enhance the understanding of youth about bilateral relations, promoting cultural communication with a view to fostering further friendship between the young students of the two countries, the contests are specially arranged as a sub activity of the 4th Silk Road & Young Dreams.

According to SRCA, "since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the China-Pakistan friendship has remained unbreakable and firm as a rock regardless of how the world changes.

"The profound friendship between our two countries is worthy of recalling, and it is important for the youngsters of today to make this cherished relationship everlasting and unfading. In this process, language and literature play roles of great significance", he added.