Chinese students visit Pakistan Embassy in Beijing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 11:20 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :As part of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, students from Beijing Chengyouxuan Culture Communication Co., Ltd visited the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.

Deputy Head of Mission, Ahmed Farooq welcomed the students.

He highlighted the deep-rooted bond of friendship between Pakistan and China and the mutual respect and trust that marked this relationship.

He hoped that the children would play their active role to further strengthening Pakistan-China friendship and take it to new heights.

During a question and answer session, the Embassy officers responded to interesting questions raised by the young Chinese students about the history and culture of Pakistan.

The children took a brief tour of the Embassy and keenly observed the pictures of historic high-level visits between the two countries.

