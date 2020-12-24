UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Success In Rural Development Worth Emulating For Pakistan: Ambassador Haque

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Chinese success in rural development worth emulating for Pakistan: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has said that Chinese success in rural development was worth emulating for developing countries like Pakistan which were striving for national development and socio-economic progress.

It has inspired us with a new hope that poverty is not ordained in mans destiny and that it can be uprooted by dispassionate, concerted and sustainable efforts, he said while addressing the 2020 BRI Beautiful Village Forum, themed Building a Beautiful Village by Holding Hands with BRI, held in Longnan, Gansu province of China.

He believed that rural development is facing a series of issues such as massive urbanization, inequality and environmental degradation imperiling prospects of future growth which led to low productivity, poor rural infrastructure, digital exclusion and meagre access to financial markets.

These factors dis-empower and discourage rural youths and trigger waves upon waves of migration to big cities, thus further complicating the governance task.

To solve those problems, he mentioned the importance of digital agriculture, technology and tourism, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

Ambssador Haque also highly spoke of China's achievements in revitalizing the countryside. China's peaceful rise and its economic achievements are indebted to a remarkable feat of development and prosperity with no precedent in the annals of history.

In particular, bringing out 800 million people from the web of poverty is a success story and an enduring service to humanity. The per capita disposable income of rural residents in China rose from 8,296 Yuan in 2013 to 16,021 yuan in 2019 and the income gap between urban and rural residents has been narrowing year by year.

Meanwhile, by 2020, China has accelerated the formation of rural ecological civilization system, achieved the phased targets for pollution prevention and control and generally improved the quality of the ecological environment.

Nearly 100 guests from more than 20 countries participated in the forum through a combination of online and offline approaches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Poor China Agriculture Progress 2019 2020 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 111 more deaths due to COVID-19

14 minutes ago

India announces 24,712 new coronavirus infections

21 minutes ago

UAE Press: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rollout timely ..

36 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million

36 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 December 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.