Chinese table tennis team arrives for Tokyo Olympic Games

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Four squads of the Chinese Olympic delegation, including the Chinese table tennis team, walked out of the Narita International Airport here late on Sunday, after going through strict COVID-19 testing procedures.

Liu Guoliang, president of China Table Tennis Association, who has led the all-time leading Chinese paddlers to a clean sweep in the latest three previous Olympic Games, expressed understanding of the anti-COVID measures of the organizers of Tokyo 2020.

"It takes a little longer than before, but the trip is fairly smooth and my whole team is in good condition and ready for title challenges," said the 45-year-old Liu.

He was echoed by Jia Xiuquan, head coach of the Chinese women's soccer team for the postponed Olympic Games.

"It's normal under this special situation during the COVID-19 pandemic, since epidemic-prevention is very important," Jia said. "For this purpose, the requirements are the stricter the better."The second wave of the Chinese athletes, coaches and staff arrived in Tokyo a week ahead of the Games, with most of them going to check in the athletes' village, where the first positive COVID-19 case was reported earlier on Saturday.