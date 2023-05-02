UrduPoint.com

Chinese Taichi's Growing Popularity In France

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Chinese Taichi's growing popularity in France

PARIS, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :-- Hundreds of practitioners gathered in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, a commune located in the western suburbs of Paris, last weekend as the fifth edition of the Taichi Demonstration and Xiang'bo International tournament took place.

Yuan Zumou, the organizer of the event, has been promoting Taichi and other kinds of classic Chinese martial arts like wrestling, or "Shuai Jiao" in Chinese, in France for over three decades.

"In European countries like France and Italy, more and more people are learning Taichi, but it was usually more popular among senior people," Yuan said.

"This is why I try to combine Taichi and traditional Chinese wrestling. I named it Xiangbo, and it did attract more young people to practice it." Yuan, 83, arrived in France in 1985 at the age of 45. After earning his first income by washing dishes in his friend's restaurant, he decided to give his old profession a try.

"As I was involved in sports before, I didn't want to keep doing simple odd jobs," Yuan said.

He introduced Shuai Jiao to the French Wushu Federation. His promotion got off to a good start several months later at the National Wushu Championships.

Related Topics

Sports China France Young Paris Bo Italy Turkish Lira Event Jobs

Recent Stories

Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections du ..

Talks between coalition govt, PTI for elections due today

4 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for climate action ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for climate action plan that puts world on right ..

5 minutes ago
 No one can curtail powers of Parliament: Marriyum

No one can curtail powers of Parliament: Marriyum

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs dispatch of urgent hum ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs dispatch of urgent humanitarian aid to Sudanese disp ..

20 minutes ago
 Fujairah Fine Arts Academy inaugurates School of G ..

Fujairah Fine Arts Academy inaugurates School of Gilding and Ornamentation

51 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces winners of its 1 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces winners of its 17th edition

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.