Chinese Tea Culture Event Held In Mongolia

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Chinese tea culture event held in Mongolia

MANDALGOVI, Mongolia, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :-- A Chinese tea culture event was held in Mandalgovi, capital of Dundgovi Province, on Tuesday.

The event featured a traditional tea ceremony, tea tasting, a photo exhibition of Chinese tea culture and tourism, and other related activities.

China and Mongolia should use the tea culture event as a bridge to carry forward the tea road spirit featuring unity, collaboration and pioneering progress and to enhance the friendship between the two peoples, said Li Yanjun, Chinese Consul General in Dornogovi's Zamiin-Uud soum.

"Mongolia, especially our province, is an important node on the 'Tea Road,' so I am thrilled to hold this event in the province," said Munkhbat Tsagaankhuu, governor of Dundgovi province.

The event is part of a series of events entitled "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon," launched in Mongolia in May this year.

