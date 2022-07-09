UrduPoint.com

Chinese Telecom Carrier Helps Bridge Digital Gap In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Chinese telecom carrier helps bridge digital gap in Pakistan

BEIJING, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :In recent years, Pakistan has accelerated the construction of its mobile communication facilities, with companies like China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak) playing a significant role in the local market and network.

Companies in Pakistan are now looking to provide services to allow people from all over the world to work from their homes. With the advent of online services in recent years, the trend has been gaining traction and platforms like CMPak are playing a big role in realizing the dreams of young Pakistanis when it comes to jobs.

Since 2014, the company has been involved in the construction of 4g networks in Pakistan, with more than 14,000 4G base stations and the largest 4G network in the region.

Li Li, director of network planning at CMPak told CGTN that now the company is serving 44 million local customers, helping Pakistan eliminate the digital divide. People here can enjoy high-speed internet services anytime, anywhere.

To help local communities better bridge the digital gap and enable more people to find new opportunities in the digital age, the company is working to provide communication facilities and network services to more people in Pakistan.

They also offer technology solutions to provide free health promotion activities and online medical consultation to people in remote areas of Pakistan.

Li also said that CMPak is actively taking part in the Belt and Road Initiative and is providing communication services for 26 China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and more than 200 Chinese-funded enterprises. It is undertaking the political, economic and social responsibility for promoting the development of China-Pakistan cooperation.

Currently, the development of the digital economy is bringing changes to all industries in Pakistan. In the future, CMPak will continue working closely with local industry partners to promote the digitalization of thousands of industries in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Technology Mobile China Company Road CPEC Young 4G Market All From Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

10 hours ago
 Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Ar ..

Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Artillery Systems - US Defense O ..

10 hours ago
 Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on ..

Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on foul play fears

10 hours ago
 Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination ..

Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.