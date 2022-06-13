UrduPoint.com

Chinese Tennis Players Win Three Titles In One Day

Published June 13, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese players showed their strength on tennis court on Sunday to win three major titles around the world.

In the Nottingham Open WTA tournament, Zhang Shuai, who paired up with Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, won the women's doubles title by beating Monica Niculescu and Caroline Dolehide in straight sets 7-6(2), 6-3.

"Amazing tournament and I always play so well here," Zhang said.

"It's a really tough match, and both girls play well. It's the first time me and my partner have played together, but anyway, I think we will do more tournaments together," she added.

Zhang, 33, also reached the women's singles last eight as the No. 4 seed in Nottingham. Her doubles partner Haddad Maia won the singles title.

