UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Tennis Players Within Reach Of Australian Open Dream

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

Chinese tennis players within reach of Australian Open dream

SYDNEY, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese tennis hopefuls Lu Jiajing and Yuan Yue both breezed through to the final round of the Australian Open singles qualifiers in Doha, placing them one step away from appearing in their first Grand Slam.

In the penultimate round, 22-year-old Yuan dispatched Canada's former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 6-4, while 31-year-old Lu beat Bulgaria's Isabella Shinikova 6-2, 7-5 for a place in Wednesday's final.

Lu will face Britain's Francesca Jones in the final round, while Yuan will take on Chloe Paquet from France.

However, their male counterparts bowed out of the qualifiers, with Li Zhe losing a hard-fought tie-break to American Michael Mmoh, and Zhang Zhizhen going down to Denmark's Mikael Torpegaard.

The Australian Open main draw will be held at Melbourne Park from February 8 to 21.

Related Topics

Tennis China Canada France Melbourne Male Doha Bulgaria Denmark February Australian Open From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debau ..

9 hours ago

Large Scale Industries accelerating at fast pace: ..

9 hours ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

10 hours ago

Ahmed Faraz disseminated message of humanity, neve ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.