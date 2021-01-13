Chinese tennis players within reach of Australian Open dream

SYDNEY, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese tennis hopefuls Lu Jiajing and Yuan Yue both breezed through to the final round of the Australian Open singles qualifiers in Doha, placing them one step away from appearing in their first Grand Slam.

In the penultimate round, 22-year-old Yuan dispatched Canada's former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 6-4, while 31-year-old Lu beat Bulgaria's Isabella Shinikova 6-2, 7-5 for a place in Wednesday's final.

Lu will face Britain's Francesca Jones in the final round, while Yuan will take on Chloe Paquet from France.

However, their male counterparts bowed out of the qualifiers, with Li Zhe losing a hard-fought tie-break to American Michael Mmoh, and Zhang Zhizhen going down to Denmark's Mikael Torpegaard.

The Australian Open main draw will be held at Melbourne Park from February 8 to 21.