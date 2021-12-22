UrduPoint.com

Chinese Thriller "Fireflies In The Sun" Stays Atop Domestic Box Office

Wed 22nd December 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) APP):Domestic thriller film "Fireflies in the Sun" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

The movie, which is a sequel to "Sheep Without a Shepherd" released in 2019, depicts the story of a poor family and a desperate father who gives all his efforts to collect money for his son's operation.

On its fifth day of release, the movie generated over 36.2 million Yuan (around 5.

7 million U.S. Dollars), accounting for over 67 percent of the day's total.

Presenting a panoramic perspective of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), domestic epic movie "Crossing the Yalu River" ranked second on the box office chart, raking in nearly 6.3 million yuan on Tuesday.

It was followed by animation "I am Who I am" with a daily box office earning of over 3.8 million yuan. The movie tells the stories of three kids realizing their dream of lion dancing through tough practice.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

