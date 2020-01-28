UrduPoint.com
Chinese Tourist In 'serious Condition' Is France's Fourth Coronavirus Case: Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Chinese tourist in 'serious condition' is France's fourth coronavirus case: official

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :An elderly Chinese tourist in a "serious condition" in a Paris hospital is France's fourth confirmed case of the new coronavirus that has killed more than 100 people since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, France's top health official said Tuesday.

The man, visiting France from the hard-hit Chinese province of Hubei, was being treated in intensive care by medical staff, health director general Jerome Salomon told reporters in the capital.

